We are excited to announce that one of the largest supermarkets in Africa, “Pick n Pay” has made Lagos it’s new home!

Here’s why you should visit the store today:

1. Bringing a taste of Africa to you

Pick n Pay is one of the largest supermarket chain stores in Africa. It also has a presence in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia. This means you get to experience a taste of these countries without leaving the shores of Nigeria. Sounds like a sweet deal to me!

2. The Best Deals and Prices

The store has a wide array of goods at the best prices. To celebrate its opening, Pick n Pay, is running irresistible promotions on your favourite brands. Coca-Cola will be giving away two free 50cl bottles to any customer that buys six 50cl bottles of Coca-Cola at the store. This offer is valid from Thursday March 11 to Sunday March 21.

Here are 3 reasons you should visit Pick N Pay, the newest store in Lagos, today!

3. One Stop Shop

With the Lagos hassle and traffic, you do not want to be jumping from store to store to get your favourite goods. Pick n Pay has you covered as it houses a renowned restaurant, a popular ice cream shop and a flower shop, giving you the chance to enjoy your favourite brands at your convenience.

*This is a featured post.