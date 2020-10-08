These leaders must have demonstrated ingenuity in overcoming the unique challenges of the Nigerian business environment, a strong commitment to best practices, resolute zeal for success and utmost vision to put Nigeria on the global map.

Fejiro Hanu Agbodje countered all status quo and went ahead to bag the Top CEO Award for a company of just 3 years. The go-getter has not only transformed the fintech sector but has also been recognized for his outstanding innovations and growth by building alternative solutions to existing products while ensuring ease of use for the everyday human. He has successfully built a company that has continued to be the bridge between humans and technology by focusing on everyday problems and providing solutions through the adoption of technology.

In his words "We would constantly innovate to create a platform that touches and transforms every African, thereby ushering Africa into the digital age"

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, CEO Patricia Technologies bags the Business Day Top CEO Award

The BusinessDay Top CEOs & Next Bulls Awards 2020 was organized by BusinessDay Media in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Award, now in its sixth edition continues to recognize business leaders with excellent drive and vision for their companies and Nigeria at large.

Full details of the event can be found at: (link)

