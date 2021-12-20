RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Growth hacking strategy for Small scale business

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Emmanuel Chisom

Developing its business quickly and boosting sales are real challenges for small businesses that rarely have the time, resources and budget to launch large marketing campaigns.

Today, if you want to stay in the game and be successful, it is imperative that you do everything you can to keep up with the rapidly and constantly changing world around you. To stand out from your competition, you need to develop quickly so that you don't get overtaken. For this, new techniques have appeared, such as Growth Hacking.

Invented by Sean Ellis in 2010 and originally intended for American startups, Growth hacking aims to generate rapid growth with few resources.

The Growth hacker will maximize each phase of tunnel conversion matrix AARR (Acquisition - Activating - Retention - Referral - Revenue) to accelerate and increase this growth.

Although a good growth hack should have the ability to understand and analyze consumer behavior, be curious, and creative, the methodologies are diverse and unique to the personality of each growth hacker.

Thus, these tips are not simple formulas borrowed from hacks. It is a question of integrating some concrete actions which have proved to be conclusive.

At the acquisition stage of the conversion funnel, the objective is to generate traffic on your site by diversifying your communication.

  • Create a blog and post articles on relevant topics.
  • Re-publish your articles on social networks
  • Forward your articles to influential bloggers and encourage them to share them.
  • Chat on blogs and specialized forums, especially on Twitter.

At the activation stage, you have to convert your site visitors.

  • Create premium quality content that is not too expensive.
  • Offer freemium services to create a first user experience.
  • Maximize your means of conversion by practicing, for example, A / B testing.
  • Use retargeting to get your site visitors to take action.

In the retention and income phase, you need to encourage users to return to your offer.

  • Send messages, including personalized offers.
  • Ask for customer feedback.
  • Submit interesting customer cases
  • Relaunch your old customers

In the last recommendation phase, you have to encourage your consumers to become your ambassadors.

  • Offer them sponsorship and reward them.
  • Ask your customers for a recommendation.
  • Give them the possibility to share their purchase by social button.

Above all, Growth hacking is an experience-based marketing method. "Growth hacking is Experiment Driven Marketing," said Sean Ellis. But it is also a state of mind to stand out and progress quickly.

If you follow these Growth Hacking techniques, you need to spend a lot of money and time on ineffective marketing strategies. These few simple actions can have a tangible impact on the growth of your business.

It's your turn!

