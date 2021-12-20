Growing your Business by Acquisition

Acquisition of a competitor

This is the most common type of acquisition, and its popularity is easy to see.

The purchaser thus has access to the customers, the personnel, the location, the supplier contacts and the competitor's contracts. Your competitor undoubtedly has assets that can benefit your business. You will then be able to enter new and diversified markets while adding value for your customers.

Also, because you are already familiar with the industry, acquiring a competitor should be a safe investment if all goes well after the due diligence process is complete.

Customer acquisition

If you sell your products and services to other businesses, screen your customers for growth opportunities.

By buying from one of your customers, you will be able to make decisions that will directly benefit your business. For example, you will control the volume of your customer's business purchases from your business. You can then exclude other suppliers by terminating relations with your competitors.

Look for a well-run business to make the transition smooth. If you can keep the management team and staff and the business running well, you can steer your acquisition in a promising direction.

Acquisition of a supplier

Sometimes, acquiring a supplier can be an effective tactic for growth if that supplier contributes to your success. This will allow you to stabilize your supplies, reduce the cost of inputs and control sales to other similar companies.

One of the downsides of this option is that it may take some time to develop certain skills if you are inexperienced with the supplier's company. In your purchase agreement, you will need to include a clause that states that you will retain the management team and that you will receive training from the start to ensure an orderly transition.

If you are inclined to grow your business through acquisitions, now is a good time to evaluate these options. Companies owned by pre-retired entrepreneurs are increasingly available on the market. Therefore, you should start your research early because it can take six months to a year to find a good business opportunity. Finally, you will want to take the time to complete the transaction.