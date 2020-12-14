Google has confirmed an outage of most of its services, including Gmail, YouTube, Google maps and other products on its bouquet.

The search engine is also loading at snail speed or not opening at all. If you have been repeatedly refreshing your email, this has nothing to do with your unreliable ISP either.

It's a global outage, which means most of the world is currently experiencing this downtime.

More and more people around the world are now reporting outages with the world's largest search engine, as of midday on December 14.

Gmail, YouTube, and dozens of the various services in Google’s suite of products are currently not loading, unresponsive, or showing error messages.

The company has also said the problem will be fixed soon, even though no timescale was given.

Who knew the day would come when you can't even google "what's wrong with Google?"

Update: Latest reports say Google services have been restored in some parts of the world. Are you still experiencing a downtime where you are?