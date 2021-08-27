She noted with sadness that anti – GMO organizations had even taken her members and partners to court by painting negative pictures on consumption of GM foods.

According to her, GMO technology will enable Nigeria to attain the much desired food security as crops will be resistant to pest and insects while far greater yields and profits will be recorded by farmers.

Gidado called for greater partnership with the media in enlightenment of the Nigerian masses on the benefits of GM crops.

She mentioned countries including Brazil and India as those who had achieved food security through the adoption of GMO technology in their agriculture.

Gidado asserted that OFAB viewed NAN as a strategic partner in educating Nigerians on mass adoption of GMO technology.

“Information is vital to make this technology a success,” she said.

In his speech, the Managing Director of NAN, Ponle said the Agency was willing to partner with organizations especially those in a critical sector like Agriculture.

The Managing Director who was represented by the Editor In Chief, Mr Silas Nwoha, assured OFAB of NAN’ support in enlightenment of Nigerians on the need to adopt GMO technology.

Ponle who listed the various news products of NAN said they would be made available to OFAB to enhance its mandate and efforts in Nigeria.