Glover takes Ghana: Kicks off business operations, onboards DKB Ghana, Fella Makafui and 6 other leading Media influencers

To strengthen its footprints and gain the interest of consumers within the region, the brand will be working with the eight Ghanaian influencers named Nikoletta Samonas, Derick Kobina Bonney, Fella Precious Makafui, Eno Barony, Benedicta Gafah, Richard Asante, Ameyaw Debrah and Mona Montrage to continue its campaign in promoting, encouraging and inspiring the gifting culture in the country through the sale of Giftcards.

“The brand is looking to build out its footprint on the global stage - starting with African nations. By connecting with key stakeholders, local influencers and culture shapers in these countries and leveraging on the momentum created by its launch in March 2021” says Victor Monday, the Business Manager for Glover. Glover currently operates in two African countries - Nigeria and Ghana.

“We are not only offering amazing products and services to our audience, but we also want to educate the public that Gifting with the aid of Giftcards is not just an act, it should be a culture worth embracing by everyone,” says Humphrey Ogbodo, the Brand Manager for Glover as he addressed the onboarded the influencers.

Glover is organized around the concept of enhancing the Gifting culture through Giftcard services, and it has greatly influenced its mission to expand into several countries while enhancing the lifestyle of each consumer.

About Glover

Glover is a lifestyle tech-inspired company on a mission to take charge and provide instant payment solutions to Giftcards buy and sell, Refill services (Bill payments, data, and cable TV subscriptions), and Airtime-to-Cash conversion.

Glover is responsible for providing value to the day-to-day operations of Giftcards, Airtime-to-Cash, and Top-up services, which consist of utility bill payments, subscriptions, etc.

Glover launched her services on the 19th of March 2021 and is home to products and services that cater to the everyday needs of her customers.

Glover’s sole innovation goal is to give value for exchange and introduce new solutions geared towards making customers’ lives all over the world easier.

For more information about Glover, visit www.gloverapp.co or contact the Glover support center at Updates@gloverapp.co. You can also read about Glover on the blog, follow on Instagram and Twitter for interesting updates.

