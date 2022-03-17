Glover announces appointment of Damilola Layode as Chief Executive Officer

Layode previously served as the Head of Strategy and Partnership at Patricia Technologies where he drove Pan-African expansion, working with various business verticals to gain market share and by doing so, positively impacted revenue and business performance.

In his career trajectory spanning over a decade - the latter part of which has seen him work extensively within the Tech and Startup scene, Mr. Layode has held numerous leadership positions. Before his role at Patricia Technologies, he had brief stints with Big Cabal Media and Kobo360 where he held the positions of Snr. Partnership Manager and Operations Analyst respectively.

Before these, he held the position of Manager, Growth, and Marketing at OPay where he was responsible for planning and executing the launch campaign for ORide. Here he was instrumental in the expansion efforts into key cities and was responsible for expanding the business into Northern Nigeria, overseeing Operations, Marketing, and Government Relations.

Speaking on his appointment, Damilola Layode expressed excitement for the opportunity to join Glover. In his words, “Joining Glover is an exciting opportunity for me career-wise. At a time when the world is experiencing the emergence of this new asset class, it’s great to be in a position where I can champion conversations around this innovative means of storing and exchanging value. The pioneering spirit within the organization is a value I share and the mission to bring financial opportunities to Africans through product offerings that aid in seamless customer experience in the e-commerce and fintech space is one that I buy into completely. Personally, my mission is to expand growth across the business, consolidating the company’s gains as a market leader in the SSA region, while transitioning it to a globally revered marketplace for digital assets.”

Damy Layode brings extensive tech marketing experience and an in-depth understanding of the pan-African and global tech market, to the role.

Glover is a digital assets marketplace that was inspired to facilitate the buying and selling of GiftCards, conversion of excess Airtime to Cash, the ease of payment for utility bills through its Refill services, in addition to a one-stop-shop for E-tickets. Overall, Glover is keen on creating a financial ecosystem that propels personal and business growth through the creation of financial services that promote ease, and convenience. Glover was founded in 2021 and has gained a foothold as one of the fastest-growing startups in Africa. It currently operates out of Lagos, Nigeria, with a presence in Ghana, and plans to expand across the entire continent.

---