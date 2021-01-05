The 2020 U.S. election was historical for many reasons, but for Kamala Harris in particular. She becomes the first woman, the first Black, and the first Asian American vice president.

For many, Harris has become not just a role model, but an affirmation of the power and place of women and people of colour. A fact that has become relevant not just in the U.S., but globally and in Africa as well. Congratulations Vice President Harris!

In Africa, more women are answering the call to public service at all levels of government. Many are holding key ministry roles and making decisions in areas such as Finance, Environment, Natural Resources, Energy, Employment, Labor, Vocational Training, and Trade & Industry. Their presence has been instrumental in changing national socio-economic policies.

Global Group Media spotlights African women on the rise with 3-part series on NBC Washington

To such effect, leading global media company -Global Group Media has unveiled the third of its three-part series, Rising Women, Africa Series— spotlighting dozens of global and African women who are thriving and influencing developments in the areas of politics, socio-economic development, health, education, technology, finance, and culture.

Rising Woman Africa is a contribution to the global gender inclusion narrative. A 112+ pages luxe collection that celebrates 70 women impacting Africa, their insights, advices, original photography and visual images, with fuller stories and interviews from women such as Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, Netherlands, Deloris P. Jordan, Founder of The James R. Jordan Foundation, co-founder, Michael Jordan Foundation and Founder, Kenya Women & Children's Wellness Centre (KWCWC), Kenya, Josina Machel, Women's Rights Activist & Founder of the Kuhluka Movement, Mozambique, Deola Sagoe, Founder House of Deola, Nigeria, and much more.

The topics covered ranges from finance, personal independence, having outrageously big goals, mental health, and women in STEM, amongst other relevant topics. By communicating their stories, projects, aspirations and their realities- this three-part series presented by Global Group Media celebrates and centres women in Africa on the global stage.

Visit; https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/31-women-creating-a-positive-impact-in-africa/2477055/ to see the full list.

For press related enquiries, contact; oluwajoba.oguntola@roberttaylormedia.com

About Global Media Group

About Global Media Group

Global Group Media is one of the fastest growing media companies focused on producing country and industry related reports on emerging markets and the world's leading countries, thereby providing our global audience with a macro-economic overview of international business.

Our reports are based on interviews with C+ Suite executives and political leaders, with a focus and celebration of Thought Leaders; innovators, inventors, thinkers, problem solvers and drivers of a nation and its industries' growth and development. Global Group Media is the publisher of Rising Woman Africa.

