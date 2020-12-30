The update is in compliance with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for subscribers to link their SIMs to their NIN.

According to Globacom, “We have further simplified the process for our esteemed customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by giving them more options to conduct the process. Firstly, they can simply text their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# or *109*your NIN# directly. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.”

Customers who do not have their NIN can dial *346# to retrieve the number if they have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The company noted the newly announced update options were part of its commitment to ensuring that customers have uninterrupted experience on its network, and a demonstration of its support of Government's efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry.

Customers without a NIN are reminded to visit any NIN enrollment center to get one.

Globacom subscribers with additional enquiries are equally encouraged to contact any of its customer contact channels or visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin for further support.

