Glo rewards subscribers with 22X value on every recharge.

The company disclosed that the 22X offer is designed to reward customers with huge data and voice benefits each time they recharge their Glo lines and will avail customers the opportunity to enjoy their browsing and talking experiences from the same recharge.

Said Globacom, "Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2, 200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. Added to this, they will receive a bonus value of N2, 100 for data and for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria. In the same vein, those who recharge with N1, 000 will receive N22, 000 worth of value comprising N1, 000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish, and a bonus value of N21, 000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data".

According to the company, customers will also be privileged to enjoy as much as 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes depending on their volume of recharge, saying that the benefits are the most generous by any mobile network operator in history of telephony in Nigeria.

Globacom urged customers to subscribe to the 22X plan by dialling *777#, selecting Tariff plan, Tariff information, and 22X plan while they will receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, just as they can dial #122# to view their 22X bonus balance.