Glo Promo: 2 new car winners announced in Kaduna, Akwa Ibom

Ubong Charles Ukpong, an administrative officer at University of Uyo and winner of one of the two cars, explained how shocked he was when he was called by the Globacom customer care team that he won a brand new car.

42-years-old Ukpong, an indigene of Akwa Ibom, stated, “I joined the promo about three weeks before the call and it was a great surprise. I could not believe it. Even after completing the validation and verification exercise, I was still sceptical until when I receive the keys today. I will forever be grateful to Glo, a company that has been taking care of Nigerians from onset”

Also in Kaduna, 22-year-old auto mechanic, Iorav Tengu, was jubilant as he showed up at the Kaduna Gloworld office on Ahmadu Bello way with family and friends to receive his brand new Kia Rio car. “I cannot explain what I felt as I received the call of my prize. What Glo has done for me will change my life and also my parents. That’s why my friends have come with me today. I’m soo thankful for the promo that made this happen”.

Refrigerator winner, 32 years Edidiong Ita, a bolt driver based in Uyo said “A big thank you to our caring network, Globacom for this xmas present. I am indeed grateful to the company” while Nsikak Udo, a secondary school teacher in Uyo who won television set thanked Globacom for ” providing a brand new television set for the viewing pleasure of my family”. Also a generator winner, William Abasi Ibianke, a student of University of Uyo said it was the best gift he received in 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Another refrigerator winner, Kaduna-based clergyman, Jolomi Ikomi, remarked “When I was called, I was elated. I truly was sceptical at first but coming here today, it is definitely real. This fridge will be my Christmas gift to my wife and so I can only be grateful to Glo for enabling me give her a worthwhile gift this year.”

Kaduna state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who spoke at the event said “On behalf of the government of Kaduna state, I want to assure you that we will continue to do everything within our reach to make the business environment friendly. We want to use this opportunity to commend Globacom for all your support within the state, as there is a link between telecoms and security and as a state we have benefited from your operations.”

Also speaking, representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Walson Dambo commended Globacom for the transparent draws that have produced many winners across the country. He noted Globacom has always been associated with empowerment of Nigerians since inception. He therefore urged the company to keep up its social responsibility packages.

More presentation ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the cities of Ibadan and Warri on the 29th of December, while the promo train will return early next year to Ilorin on January 6, Lagos on January 13, Abuja on January 20 and back to Victoria Island, Lagos, for the last presentation on January 27.

----