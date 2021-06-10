Glo launches ALWAYS ON to help subscribers keep their lines active .

The company announced the introduction of the plan in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday. It explained that with a token payment of just N500, “the customer will enjoy the assurance of 365 days of continuous service, even if the customer does not make or receive calls, text or browse”.

According to Globacom, “ALWAYS ON is available to all existing and new prepaid Glo subscribers and is especially beneficial to customers who travel out of the country for long durations without access to the network or customers whose handsets got stolen or damaged but do not have immediate means of replacement. They can now be rest assured that their lines will not be disconnected due to inactivity”.

Customers can subscribe to the plan by simply dialling *777# and selecting ALWAYS ON from the menu. “Upon confirmation, a one-time fee of N500 will be deducted from the customer’s main account after which he or she will be subscribed to the plan and given 365 days of uninterrupted access to the network”.

ALWAYS ON customers can still purchase any Glo products and services as normal and they can subscribe to any other GLO tariff plan at any time via *777# or via Glo Café.

On what happens at the expiration of the ALWAYS ON subscription, Globacom explained that the subscriber will receive SMS and email reminders (where applicable) prior to expiration for re-subscription to the ALWAYS ON plan.

The customer can make and receive calls at any time during the 365 days so long as he or she has sufficient airtime balance in the account. There is no need to visit any Gloworld or to contact customer care for the line to be reactivated.

“With this new and exciting value proposition, Globacom has again established itself as the brand that gives customers the most value for money” the statement said.