GITEX: Nigerian Start-up emerges global best in mobility, smart cities

The Chief Executive Officer of Shap-Shap, Mr Khalil Halilu, who was among the two Nigerian Start-ups to enter the final stage of the competition was presented with a cash prize of $8,000.

Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, was elated by the success story, while describing the victory as a win for all Nigerians and a clarion call for investors to invest in Nigerian Start-ups.

“It shows that we are doing well, don’t forget that we have around seven unicorns in Africa, and five out of them originated from Nigeria.

“If you look at the competition up to semi-finals, we had nine start-ups and at the finals, we had two start-ups and now we have one winner.

“It is a clear indication that we are doing well, out of 90 countries and over 800 entries, the future is certainly bright for Nigeria when it comes to digital innovation and entrepreneurship,” Pantami said.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, while appraising the competition, said the solution Shap-Shap presented was going to impact not only Nigeria, but the global market.

“This shows that we have people with innovative ideas that can change the world positively.

“This is how others started like Uber and other logistics applications.

“In Nigeria, most of the strength we have today is in Fintech but other categories like e-Health, eduTech and Mobility, Logistics and Smart Cities are areas we need Start-ups that can solve problems for our local consumption and the world in general”, Inuwa said.

Inuwa further said that the different success stories achieved by the Nigerian team underscored the fact that the country’s participation in GITEX was indeed lucrative.

He highlighted activities the country was part of in the exhibition, which included the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to train five million Nigerians on digital skills.

According to him, that one was Start-ups closing deals worth more than $10 million and a start-up, Shap-Shap emerging the global winner in the tech. competition.

Halilu,'who lacked words to express his joy was thankful for the prize and promised to deploy the money judiciously.

He also thanked the Federal Government for always supporting Start-ups.

Halilu further urged relevant authorities, both in private and public sectors to build Nigerian Start-ups to come up with innovations that would turn the world’s attention to Nigeria for solutions.