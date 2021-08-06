Well, there’s more as the company’s follow-up ‘How You Pay Matters’ campaign is offering a whole new extra value for cash back and here’s how.
Get cash back when you pay with Visa
Remember when Visa launched the ‘Where You Shop Matters’ initiative to support small businesses in Nigeria?
For every time you make a payment with your Visa card online or via POS, you get 10% cashback. Talk about getting paid for spending your own money. Exciting right? Now, that is in addition to the security and safety that you experience, using a Visa card to make payments.
So, the next time you are thinking of the most efficient way to make payment, remember that Visa has got you covered with the most safe, convenient, and rewarding payment option and yes, the possibility of a cashback when you spend a minimum of N60,000 or $150 in 3 or more transactions monthly online or via POS.
Get your Visa card from your bank now to start spending and earning because How You Pay Matters. Follow @Visa_NG on Instagram.
