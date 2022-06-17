This year like the previous times, the training is open to teenagers and young adults to nurture and train them in artificial intelligence and coding.
Get a 50% discount on our artificial intelligence training for your child today
#FeatureByRoboticsAfrica: Now in its second year, the Robotics Africa Freelance training is an avenue to equip the African child from 15-23 years with skills to lead technological transformation in Africa.
They need not have prior knowledge or experience in science background whatsoever. We have always said that we have all that it takes at Robotics Africa to train the next set of robotics geniuses in Africa from the very scratch and we have kept to our word.
To give every child a chance at learning the requisite skills to have a competitive edge, we are offering a 50% discount on the tuition fees. It was formerly N200,000, our Freelance Artificial Intelligence training is now going for N100,000 only.
Visit www.roboticsafrica.com or call +234 803 947 1950 for updates about the programme or more information about robotics in Africa
_----_
#FeatureByRoboticsAfrica
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng