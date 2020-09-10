Visa just rolled out a loyalty program to reward up to 28,000 cardholders in Nigeria with 10% cashback when they spend up to N25, 000 and pay using Visa credentials online or via Point of Sale (POS) terminals. This offer will last till 30th September, 2020.

The loyalty program is part of Visa’s effort to champion cashless transactions and is available to customers of all issuing banks of Visa cards.

Get 10% cashback when you pay with Visa this September!

What are you waiting for?! Don’t have a Visa card? Hurry down to your bank and ask for one today so you can begin to enjoy all the wonderful benefits.

There is a lot more to come. Watch this space!

This is a featured post.