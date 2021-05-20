GEELY Nigeria introduces its new high-tech sporty Compact SUV model - The Exceptional Geely Coolray

Mikano International, for almost three decades has been a leading solutions provider in various sectors, most notably power generation. Renowned for quality products and a special niche in unrivalled after- sales service nationwide, Mikano International has built a solid and trusted reputation in the minds of Nigerians. Now, via this exclusive partnership with Geely Global, Nigerians can enjoy the benefits of Geely’s superior technological research, development and design with the peace of mind that comes from Mikano’s dependable guarantee.

1. The Exceptional Geely Coolray

Designed for lovers of hi-technology with exceptional taste, the new entrant, the “Coolray”, sports an impressive array of exceptional tech features and an innovative design built on Geely’s signature architecture – The B-Segment Modular Architecture (BMA). The exceptional power of the Coolray comes from a 1.5L TD engine which produces 177ps at 5,500rpm and can take the Coolray from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds. The engine was jointly developed with Volvo, sharing 90% of Volvo’s power train suppliers, while the 7DCT, developed mainly by Geely also adheres strictly to Volvo standards (Geely Holdings has been the owners of VOLVO Autos since 2010). The Coolray is available in 2 trims in Nigeria; the Dynamic GS and the Sport Plus GF.

With its athletic bodyline, the Coolray has a distinct and striking aesthetic. From the dual-colour turbine inspired sports rims to the sporty bucket seats, 4 functional chrome exhaust mufflers, best in class ground clearance; IDEAL for Nigerian roads as well as other intriguing details, the Coolray exudes confidence and style.

The exceptionally designed interior is reminiscent of an enveloping cockpit, featuring a jet-inspired dashboard and an ergonomic electronic shift gear.

Following Geely’s heritage of high technology and well-engineered functionality, the Coolray is equipped with an intelligent set of safety and convenience features.

Electronic parking brake and Autohold function

Keyless entry system and start/ stop push button

Leather- finish dashboard

10.25-inch coloured HD touchscreen floating infotainment panel with smartphone mirror link

Soundstage speakers

Remote engine starter

3 driving modes; Eco, Sport and Normal

LED DRL (Daytime Running lights), LED Fog lights and so much more

The Sport Plus GF is equipped with even more tech features, the Auto Park Assist function, reaching L2 levels of autonomous drive, means that the car can literally park itself while the driver watches on the infotainment screen. 3 driving modes with corresponding colours (Red sports mode, Blue Eco mode and Yellow normal mode) means the 7- inch instrument panel and ambient lighting inside the cabin can be customized to change colours to reflect the selected mode. The HD touchscreen info panel is also enabled with a 3D model display and shows eagle eye views from the 4 cameras with 3D function. The GF Sport plus also has premium leather bucket seats with ‘S’ embroidered detailing to complete the sporty theme.

The Coolray is now available for a presale offer that comes with 1-year premium comprehensive insurance and 1-year free full service for the first 50 buyers! This is your opportunity to get the coolest, most tech- filled crossover SUV on Nigerian roads. Geely Nigeria is opening a window of opportunity that makes premium experience a standard option with the Coolray, take advantage of this offer now as they are selling fast! In addition, all Geely Nigeria cars come with a

5year/150,000km warranty,

Financing options/ Payment plans via our banking partners

Guaranteed resale value

Readily available parts and

World-class after sales service

ALL backed by Mikano International’s trusted guarantee.

Geely Nigeria welcomes walk-ins to any of their showrooms in Lagos; VI and Ikeja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja, for you to book a free and exclusive test-drive and get a first- hand experience with their lineup. You can also visit www.geely.ng or follow them @geelynigeria on all social media platforms for more information.