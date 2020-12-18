The ultra-modern store which is located at the heart of Lekki, Lagos is available to consumers irrespective of class, to have access to quality food and other products, as well as beautiful outlets for friends hangout and other related gatherings.

Freshforte: A state-of-the-art ultra-modern store launches in Lagos

The General Manager of Freshforte Nigeria, Mr. Sinan Soysal expressed the convenience and value Lagosians will enjoy shopping at the store, stating that it houses a cozy restaurant, plush sea-side lounge, Cafe and a store where Lagosians can buy whatever they want at their pocket size.

Mr. Soysal who noted that building the exquisite store is to give Nigerians home away from their home, asserted that having the grand opening this festive season is to give the general public a feel of the value Freshforte is bringing to the table.

The launch, graced by dignitaries like Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki / Oyo state speaker, Debo Ogundoyin, Top celebrities and Influencers featured a variety of meals, drinks, music and games. Covid-19 guidelines were strictly adhered to as no guest was allowed entry without a mask and proper sanitisation.

Freshforte is now open for Lagosians to shop and hangout.

