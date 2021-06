Food, Cattle dealers threaten to cut food supply nationwide

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalled that the union had in March went on strike following similar allegations, including extortion of her members and attacks of its members in some parts of the country.

The union had earlier embarked on a six-day industrial action which was suspended after the intervention of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Tahir said that after reviewing the issues, the union resolved to throw her weights behind the Onion Union, who had commenced cutting off supply to the southern part of the country due to the same issues.

He, therefore, said that the union would cut the supply of food nationwide if government failed to meet its demands within three weeks.

According to him, AFUCDN is not on strike at the moment but may not guarantee industrial harmony after three weeks if the government fails to meet the union’s demands.

Also, Mr Magama Saleh, Legal adviser to the union, said the government must do the needful to avert cutting down of food supply across the country.

“This is an emergency meeting in regards to what is happening to our members in South East and South South Nigeria, this is also to brief our members nationwide on the aftermath of the three-month strike.

“Today’s resolution is that we are declaring support to the various unions under the umbrella of the amalgamated union.

”The onion association has embarked on strike last night and only to the south, and as a national union, we have discussed extensively and have resolved to support them on their industrial action.

”We have written a reminder letter to the Federal Government, through the ministry concerned and security agencies reminding them of their previous promises to the union.