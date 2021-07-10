Flutterwave backs Nigeria's basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, becomes team's exclusive payment partner.

D’Tigers are the only African basketball team competing at the Tokyo Olympics and are up against Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Slovenia, Spain, and the USA.

Flutterwave has partnered with D’Tigers through an agreement with the Friends of Nigeria Basketball (FONB), a non-profit organization supported by Nigerian Basketball Federation to promote basketball in Nigeria.

The latest collaboration with D’Tigers cements Flutterwave’s goal of fostering unity in Africa through sports by celebrating the continent’s home-grown talent. As part of the partnership, Flutterwave will be the exclusive payment partner of D’Tigers — enabling fans to seamlessly donate and shop for the latest merchandise of the team at their convenience.

The partnership with FONB is an extension of Flutterwave’s recent collaboration with Basketball Africa League (BAL) and forms part of the brand’s goal to make Africa feel like one country through its love for sports.

Jimmy Ku, Head of Growth — US at Flutterwave, said: “We are delighted to partner with FONB to support the Nigerian National Team on their quest to make history at the 2021 Olympics. We believe sports have a way of connecting people and creating communities with a shared common goal,” he said. I’m particularly excited that Coach Mike Brown will be the one leading the charge. I’ve admired his coaching abilities and he has coached some of the biggest names in basketball including Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, and Tim Duncan.”

Head Coach Mike Brown was equally excited, “Flutterwave has stepped up by helping the Friends of Nigerian Basketball program and we’re excited about working with such an established partner already doing business in Nigeria. Jimmy and his team have been outstanding and will help us gather support as we continue on this journey.”

The 16-man squad will play their first Olympic game against Australia on Sunday, 25 July after a series of exhibition games in Las Vegas beginning with a July 10th matchup vs Team USA For more information, visit FONB website.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a payments technology company that helps businesses all over the world expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets, through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. Flutterwave has processed over 140M transactions worth over USD $9B to date and serves more than 300,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc.

The Company’s key advantage is international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. Flutterwave has an infrastructure reach in over 33 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa. For more information on Flutterwave’s journey, please visit: www.flutterwave.com.

About Friends of Nigeria Basketball

Friends of Nigeria Basketball’s mission is to amplify and support the global sport of basketball at all levels of engagement and competition; while encouraging inclusion through positive international, national, community, and individual relationships with the nation of Nigeria and those who are connected to the Nigerian diaspora around the world. www.friendsofnigerianbasketball.org