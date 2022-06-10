RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Fixed income securities traded on NGX appreciate by N687.1bn in May

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investors traded N6877.1 billion worth of fixed income securities in May, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., (NGX) said in a report of its monthly statistics released on Thursday.

The Exchange also said the market capitalisation increased to N22.44 trillion from N21.75 trillion reported in April.

Despite a 12.12 per cent increase in total deals to 74 in May from 66 deals in April, the report said total value traded depreciated by 33.67 per cent to N393.3 million in May from N260.86 million in April.

Also, total volume traded at the fixed income segment of the NGX depreciated by 34.84 per cent to close May at 246,038 from 377,566 reported in April.

According to the report, the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), market capitalisation, added N247.9 million to close May at N7.39 billion from N7.14 billion in April.

It said as ETPs value traded rose by 553.25 per cent to N15.99 million in May from N2.45 million in April, its volume traded also appreciated significantly by 356.20 per cent to 115,624.00 from 527,481.00.

In the stock market segment, the report said market capitalisation rose by N1.81 trillion or 6.75 per cent to close at N28.57 trillion in May from N26.77 trillion in April.

The statistics disclosed that volume and value traded rose by 197.64 per cent and 195.07 per cent to 36.16 billion and N303.94 billion in May, respectively.

Cadbury Nigeria led the gainers chat in May, followed by Abbey Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries Plc.

Cadbury Nigeria gained 72.68 per cent to close at N17.70 from 10.25 it opened for trading, while Abbey Mortgage Bank appreciated by 60.71 per cent to close at N1.80 from N1.12 per share to close for trading in April.

In addition Champion Breweries rose by 42.60 per cent to close at N3.95 in May from N2.77, while International Breweries increased by 41.07 per cent to close at N7.90 from N5.60 per share.

