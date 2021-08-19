FIRS targets N10.1trn revenue in 2022, Nami says

He said that the N10.1 trillion was the global figure projected to be generated and remitted to the Federal Government in 2022 by the FIRS, the agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government.

Rep James Faleke, the chairman of the committee, urged the FIRS management to put in the required determination, to ensure that the target was met.

He also commended the previous effort of the FIRS at ensuring that their revenue generation targets were met, while urging the service to strive to do more in its revenue generation mandate.