ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG warns Nigerians against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned against a money lending app “MoneyMonger” malware used by hackers to blackmail unsuspecting people.

FG warns Nigerians against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger. [loanspot]
FG warns Nigerians against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger. [loanspot]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Umar said that the malware campaign was aimed at blackmailing users into accepting their demands or risk having their private information in the public domain.

“Developing countries like Nigeria are a prime target for dodgy loan apps and this has created an avenue for hackers to exploit.

“Although none of the 33 apps used in the deceptive scheme have been distributed through the Google Play Store, but they have been distributed through unofficial app stores like Smishing, rogue ads, compromised websites and social media campaigns.

“The campaign has reportedly racked up over 100,000 downloads,” Umar said.

She added that once the malware was installed, it harvests and uploads a wide range of private information from the victim’s device onto its server.

According to her, the collected data include GPS location, text messages, contacts, call logs, files, photos, and audio recordings, among others.

Umar said that the information would be used to blackmail the victim into paying high-interest rates.

She cautioned that individuals should install up-to-date anti-malware applications on their mobile devices.

“Always download applications from trusted sources, read reviews before downloading any app.

“Beware of what information the app collects from your device and do not click on suspicious links,” Umar warned.

For more enquiries,she directed individuals to reach the Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) of the agency on cerrt@nitda.gov.ng,www.cerrt.ng or +234 817 877 4580.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG warns Nigerians against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger

FG warns Nigerians against blackmailing money lending app, MoneyMonger

5 things to avoid once you get your end of the year bonus

5 things to avoid once you get your end of the year bonus

Exclusive: Because of our presence, the number of dishonest competitors in Africa's digital market is decreasing - Identitypass

Exclusive: Because of our presence, the number of dishonest competitors in Africa's digital market is decreasing - Identitypass

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

2023 budget financing: 5 Power plants up for sale as FG, Govs reach agreement

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Elon Musk's Starlink set to launch in Nigeria before end of 2022

Forbes: Getting in and moving up the list of billionaires

Forbes: Getting in and moving up the list of billionaires

Credo scores a brace, wins double awards at BusinessDay’s BAFI Awards

Credo scores a brace, wins double awards at BusinessDay’s BAFI Awards

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

After arrest conspiracy, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria succumbs to pressure, raises withdrawals to N500k, N5m

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

CBN makes U-turn, increases withdrawal limit to 500,000 weekly

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzania meat export

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

President Biden addressing the US-Africa Business Forum on December 14, 2022

Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa over next 3 years

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to the World Bank

Removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is for the best according to World Bank

Signing of the Standard Guage Railway deal

Tanzania partners with China on $2.2 billion deal to tear down borders with neighbouring countries