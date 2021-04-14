FG to inject 5m cooking gas cylinders in 1 year

According to him, this will enable the country to reduce CO2 emission by about 20 per cent and create millions of jobs for Nigerians.

Adeshina said apart from investment in infrastructure, the government had also granted waivers on importation of LPG equipment and removed Value Added Tax (VAT) on LPG.

Mr Ahaziah Suleiman, Executive Director, News, Voice of Nigeria, said the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture had deployed various communication tools to sensitise Nigerians to the adoption of LPG as a fuel of choice.

Suleiman said jingles had been produced in indigenous languages to educate Nigerians, especially in the pilot states of the programme, on the advantages of switching to cooking gas.

Mr Nuhu Yakubu, President, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association, said efforts should be made to ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of cooking gas in the country.