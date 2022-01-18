RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG to inject 10m gas cylinders for sale nationwide

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal government says it will inject 10,000,000 cylinders of the Petroleum Liquified Gas into circulation nationwide to increase access to the commodity.

FG to inject 10m gas cylinders for sale nationwide.
FG to inject 10m gas cylinders for sale nationwide.

Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, the Managing Director of the Nigeria LPG, made this known during a two day sensitization workshop in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

He said the cylinders would be distributed nationwide through registered marketers, saying we would establish micro sales and distribution centers for the cylinders.

“The price of the safe cylinders is affordable as the LPG is capable of improving economic activities of the end users,” he said.

Mr Dayo Adeshina, the senior special assistant to the vice president on LPG, urged the people of the state to embrace the use of the LPG in their households.

He explained that the federal government is considering the possibility of increasing access to the commodity by reducing the high cost of the LPG to expand affordability.

He said the use of cooking gas would reduce instances of deforestation, desertification and soil erosion which contribute seriously to environmental hazards.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela, assured that his government would support the programme to succeed.

He called on the national LPG office to develop a means or device through which gas for firing automobiles to reduce carbon emissions will be introduced.

He explained that many Nigerians are ignorant of the potentials of the LPG, stressing that citizens need to be adequately aware of the potentials of the product.

Earlier in his remarks, the state commissioner for natural resources, Nuruddeen Abdulhameed, said government would fully support implementation of the project.

He said the state government would provide a spacious plot of land and the political will to see to the successful take off of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day sensitization awareness workshop was tagged “Engaging Bauchi State Towards Sustainable Socio-economic Growth through LPG adoption and expansion.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Gents: 4 things to know if you want to date an older woman

Gents: 4 things to know if you want to date an older woman

For women: Here's why you feel horny during your period days

For women: Here's why you feel horny during your period days

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

Parallel Universe: Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka among 10 Stars that could be playing at the AFCON

Parallel Universe: Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka among 10 Stars that could be playing at the AFCON

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Trending

5 vocational skills you can acquire within 5 months

#SkilledYouthByPulse : Mastering an in-demand vocational skill is an important step to entrepreneurship. (Thyssenkrupp)

NGX extends losing streak by N81bn on sustained profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange

In-Demand skills you can learn in 2022

In-Demand skills you can learn in 2022

How I made over 7 million naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria

How I made over 7 million Naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria