RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says it had no immediate plan to ban the importation of gas cylinders as part of its LPG expansion and implementation plan.

FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports (Punch)
FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports (Punch)

Mr Dayo Adesina, Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Gas in the office of the Vice-President, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that the government was working on first building local capacities before contemplating a ban.

According to Adesina, who is also the Programme Manager of the National LPG Expansion and Implementation, Nigeria still has a lot of cylinder deficits to fill in meeting the LPG expansion plan.

He explained that the plan was to get LPG to the remotest of villages and discourage use of firewood and other fuels that are inimical to the environment.

Adesina said that of the nation’s over 200 million population, there were only about two million gas cylinders, which he said, was poor compared to other countries.

He pointed out that Brazil, with a population similar to Nigeria, has a cylinder population of 150 million and an additional five million injected annually.

He said that for India, the cylinder population was over 100 million while Mexico had a cylinder population of almost 100 million.

“But Nigeria, with over 200 million people has less than two million cylinders. So, if you had 20 cylinder manufacturing plants it still won’t be enough.

“We have a new one that opened in 2019, two that are shut down and three that have sought approval for manufacturing. You cannot ban what you don’t have.

“Banning importation is not going to solve the problem. It is going to worsen the problem.”

He said that the government needed to move quickly to inject cylinders nationwide if it must keep its commitment to reducing emission.

Adesina, however, stressed that banning importation now would not be a solution but that Nigeria should rather build local capacity gradually until the nation can become self-sufficient in cylinder production.

“What the government is doing is simple: take a mixture of local and foreign production.

“The ones that are to be imported, the manufacturer can supply the first set, the second set must be manufactured locally in Nigeria.

“If they are not ready to set up here we pair them up with local investors and technical partners,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports

Osinbajo reveals FG's plan to tax global digital tech companies operating in Nigeria

How Bitcoin could breeze past traditional cash

Prices of foodstuffs continue to soar in Enugu major markets

FG plans to generate 100,000 jobs; here's how

NGX market indices rebound by 0.40%

The challenges facing online business in Nigeria

Sen Andy Uba is ashamed and embarrassed after Heritage Bank stormed his home

FAAC shares N605.95bn to FG, states, LGs in May