RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the DMO, FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription
FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

Recommended articles

According to the DMO, the first offer is an April 2029 FGN bond valued at ₦100 billion, at interest an rate of 19.30 per cent per annum (five-year re-opening).

The second offer is a February 2031 FGN valued at ₦100 billion, at an interest rate of 18.50 per cent per annum (seven-year re-opening).

There is also the May 2033 FGN bond, valued at ₦100 billion, at a 19.88 per cent interest rate per annum (nine-year re-opening).

They are offered at ₦1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of ₦50 million and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter.

“Interest is payable semi-annually, while bullet repayment (principal sum) is on the maturity date,” the DMO said.

It said that for the re-opening of previously issued bonds, successful bidders would pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument.

According to the DMO, FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“They qualify as government securities within the meaning of the Company Income Tax Act, and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds amongst other investors.

“They are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange,” it said.

It said that all FGN bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN commences regular foreign exchange sales to bridge demand gap

CBN commences regular foreign exchange sales to bridge demand gap

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

Naira losses ₦30.10 on Friday, depreciates by 1.92% against dollar

Naira losses ₦30.10 on Friday, depreciates by 1.92% against dollar

Economy has witnessed growth, Nigerians are in for better days - CBN

Economy has witnessed growth, Nigerians are in for better days - CBN

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

Nova Bank promises jobs, commences commercial bank operations with new branch

Nova Bank promises jobs, commences commercial bank operations with new branch

All you need to know about warehouse and inventory management

All you need to know about warehouse and inventory management

10 African countries with the fastest internet speed

10 African countries with the fastest internet speed

Naira appreciates by 0.94% against dollar at official market

Naira appreciates by 0.94% against dollar at official market

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira depreciates by 0.86% against dollar at official market

5 states that received the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13tn [iStock]

5 states receive the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13 trillion

Segment Executive, Children and Youth banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Ozioma Obi; Head, Retail Products and Sales, UBA, Prince Ayewoh; Head, Segment / Channel Marketing, UBA Plc, Femi Osobajo and Segment Executive, Retail, Chinyere Obi, UBA Plc, at the official Launch of UBA Legacy Promo, held in Lagos on Saturday, designed to reward customers in commemoration of the banks 75th anniversary

UBA to reward customers in bumper style to commemorate 75th anniversary

The Rise of Fun88 and Online Casinos in Thailand: Digital gambling is changing game

The Rise of Fun88 and Online Casinos in Thailand: Digital gambling is changing game