RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adulterated petrol has been recalled from circulation but the queues at petrol stations might drag till the weekend due to the impact of the recalled products on supply chains.

Fuel-scarcity
Fuel-scarcity

The Federal Government through its Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says the source supplier of the contaminated Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol imported into the country has been identified.

Recommended articles

The adulterated or contaminated fuel, which was imported into the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is currently being recalled from circulation.

According to petrol marketers, the adulterated fuel has a high content of methanol and ethanol, which are outside the official specification of Nigeria’s petrol.

Pulse had earlier reported how the efforts by the NNPC to recall the contaminated petrol caused fuel scarcity in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The scarcity caused confusion and anxiety as residents panicked and struggled to fill their vehicle tanks.

While many stations were shuttered as part of efforts to recall the contaminated petrol from circulation, other filling stations with quality PMS attracted long queues.

According to Punch, oil marketers have estimated that about 100 million litres of contaminated petrol were imported into the country.

Addressing the issues, the NMDPRA in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, said a limited quantity of PMS with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

The agency said the contaminated product had been isolated and withdrawn from the market.

The NMDPRA also said that the NNPC had intensified efforts at increasing the supply of petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap

The statement reads in part: “To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit

“Our technical team in conjunction with the NNPC Limited and other industry stakeholders, will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the authority and the NNPC Limited. The NNPC Limited and all oil marketing companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.”

Though the contaminated fuel has been withdrawn from circulation, it’s been reported that the queues at petrol stations might drag till the weekend, due to the impact of the recalled products on supply chains.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

For women: 4 phrases that men wild in bed

For women: 4 phrases that men wild in bed

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

Ladies, here are 5 benefits of having s*x with an older man

I backed Senegal to win AFCON because of Mane - Yaya Toure heaps huge praise on Mane

I backed Senegal to win AFCON because of Mane - Yaya Toure heaps huge praise on Mane

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Trending

Globacom Limited, owned by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga signs network extension deal with Ceragon Networks to launch 5G in Nigeria

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria's foreign reserves lost $481.4 million this past January; here's why

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest. [cointelegraph]

Cormart and Big Dutchman to produce sandwich panels in Nigeria

Cormart and Big Dutchman to produce sandwich panels in Nigeria