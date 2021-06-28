RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It is without a doubt that the 21st century generation have dominated the digital space.

Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru
Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru

Gone are the days when we heard about news a week after it happened, the power of digital media has grown exponentially thanks to COVID-19, digital and media experts are dominating the scene from content creators, influencers, music artists and marketing execs etc.

Recommended articles

Females leading the digital space like Stephney Bass, an unorthodox digital marketing guru and Founder Bass Digital Media Limited, a digital marketing consultancy operating in Lagos (Nigeria), Nairobi (Kenya), and Johannesburg (South Africa) are becoming more relevant.

Starting her career in Modeling with (Hues and Shades Agency under Kelechi Amadi-Obi) starring in commercials for the likes of ONTV at the age of 16, she has evolved from the commercial scene into working as a digital strategist having worked with notable international and local brands, such as Naija Review, BWL, Universal Music Group Nigeria and currently Triller.

Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru
Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru Pulse Nigeria

Being the first female Nigerian to work with Triller as well as affiliation with top music releases from Universal Music including projects such as Coming 2 America (Original Soundtrack and Rhythms of Zamunda music inspired by movie).

This 25-year-old is on her way to becoming a powerhouse in the industry.

We love to see it: Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/stephneybass/

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru

FG says no immediate plan to ban cylinder imports

Osinbajo reveals FG's plan to tax global digital tech companies operating in Nigeria

How Bitcoin could breeze past traditional cash

Prices of foodstuffs continue to soar in Enugu major markets

FG plans to generate 100,000 jobs; here's how

NGX market indices rebound by 0.40%

The challenges facing online business in Nigeria

Sen Andy Uba is ashamed and embarrassed after Heritage Bank stormed his home