Females leading the digital space: Meet Stephney Bass – Digital guru

Females leading the digital space like Stephney Bass, an unorthodox digital marketing guru and Founder Bass Digital Media Limited, a digital marketing consultancy operating in Lagos (Nigeria), Nairobi (Kenya), and Johannesburg (South Africa) are becoming more relevant.

Starting her career in Modeling with (Hues and Shades Agency under Kelechi Amadi-Obi) starring in commercials for the likes of ONTV at the age of 16, she has evolved from the commercial scene into working as a digital strategist having worked with notable international and local brands, such as Naija Review, BWL, Universal Music Group Nigeria and currently Triller.

Pulse Nigeria

Being the first female Nigerian to work with Triller as well as affiliation with top music releases from Universal Music including projects such as Coming 2 America (Original Soundtrack and Rhythms of Zamunda music inspired by movie).

This 25-year-old is on her way to becoming a powerhouse in the industry.

