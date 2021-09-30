Female Digital Academy sets to train women on tech skills

Have you ever wanted to start your IT Career but didn’t know where to start or how start or finding the right one for you?

The Female Digital Academy is the right choice for you.

The Benefit

Candidates will have access to a network of industry leaders as mentors.

Startups looking for funding and other assistance will be accelerated at the AFF Accelerator program.

Candidates in need of internship will get a paid internship.

Who can apply?

Female

Age 18-45

How to apply?

Visit www.africafintechfoundry.ng to register. Instagram @africafintechfoundry

Select any of the four courses

Pay the fee, 25,000

Send a receipt to africafintechfoundry2017@gmail.com

----