The Academy will train 200-300 women on a variety of tech skills ranging from Mobile development, Frontend and Backend development as well as UI/UX designs etc.
Female Digital Academy sets to train women on tech skills
We are excited to introduce the first edition of our Female Digital Academy.
Have you ever wanted to start your IT Career but didn’t know where to start or how start or finding the right one for you?
The Female Digital Academy is the right choice for you.
The Benefit
Candidates will have access to a network of industry leaders as mentors.
Startups looking for funding and other assistance will be accelerated at the AFF Accelerator program.
Candidates in need of internship will get a paid internship.
Who can apply?
Female
Age 18-45
How to apply?
Visit www.africafintechfoundry.ng to register. Instagram @africafintechfoundry
Select any of the four courses
Pay the fee, 25,000
Send a receipt to africafintechfoundry2017@gmail.com
----
#FeaturebyFemaleDigitalAcademy
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng