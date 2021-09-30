RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Female Digital Academy sets to train women on tech skills

We are excited to introduce the first edition of our Female Digital Academy.

The Academy will train 200-300 women on a variety of tech skills ranging from Mobile development, Frontend and Backend development as well as UI/UX designs etc.

Have you ever wanted to start your IT Career but didn’t know where to start or how start or finding the right one for you?

The Female Digital Academy is the right choice for you.

Candidates will have access to a network of industry leaders as mentors.

Startups looking for funding and other assistance will be accelerated at the AFF Accelerator program.

Candidates in need of internship will get a paid internship.

Who can apply?

Female

Age 18-45

How to apply?

Visit www.africafintechfoundry.ng to register. Instagram @africafintechfoundry

Select any of the four courses

Pay the fee, 25,000

Send a receipt to africafintechfoundry2017@gmail.com

#FeaturebyFemaleDigitalAcademy

