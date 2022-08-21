RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FCT-IRS on aggressive drive to capture vulcanisers, drivers, others in tax net

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), says it has embarked on an aggressive drive to capture more people in the informal sector in its tax net.

Mr Haruna Abdullahi, the Acting chairman FCT-IRS.
Mr Haruna Abdullahi, the Acting chairman FCT-IRS.

He said while public servants formed the bulk of taxpayers in the FCT, constituting more than 90 per cent, the service had mapped out strategies to fully capture the informal sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people in the informal sector are those who are not directly under government regulation and are largely unregistered.

These set of people include vulcanisers, commercial motorcyclists, commercial drivers, hair stylists and fashion designers among others.

Abdullahi said that capturing the informal sector in the FCT tax net would go a long way in expanding the revenue base of the service.

“When we give a breakdown of our collections, taxes from Pay as You Earn (PAYE) is always significantly the highest form of collection that we have.

“Those under PAYE are salary earners, public servants mainly those in the formal sector and of course employers of labour.

“So, what the service is doing is to say everyone must contribute to the basket.

“You cannot be sitting and you are not contributing to the basket.

“We are engaging the formal, informal sector, high net worth individuals as well as low net worth individuals in the tax net.

“If you look at the structure of our collections, the PAYE has started going down.

“Meanwhile, other forms of collection like direct assessment where individuals and business people file their returns is increasing,” he said.

Abdullahi said the drive would continue until a substantial part of the informal sector was captured by the service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Airline operator urges FG to release foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales

Airline operator urges FG to release foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales

FCT-IRS on aggressive drive to capture vulcanisers, drivers, others in tax net

FCT-IRS on aggressive drive to capture vulcanisers, drivers, others in tax net

The Phoenix Project graduates first set of learners in an exclusive ceremony

The Phoenix Project graduates first set of learners in an exclusive ceremony

My music aims to inspire and touch lives beyond Africa - Jaywise

My music aims to inspire and touch lives beyond Africa - Jaywise

Bridging the gap between working hard and playing hard with the Note Series

Bridging the gap between working hard and playing hard with the Note Series

Purple Real Estate group releases its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2022

Purple Real Estate group releases its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2022

Naira makes gain on dollars after remaining constant for 2 days

Naira makes gain on dollars after remaining constant for 2 days

Nigerian workers lament difficulty in accessing housing loans

Nigerian workers lament difficulty in accessing housing loans

Nigeria, Japan trade volume hits $1bn annually — Envoy

Nigeria, Japan trade volume hits $1bn annually — Envoy

Trending

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira falls again, exchanging at N430 to dollar

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (Guardian)

FG set to commence Digital Switch-Over, Startimes, GoTV affected

Amid Nigeria's foreign exchange crisis, Emirates announces plan to reduce flights to the West African country

BREAKING: Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria

Naira gains after 2-day loss to dollar.

Naira gains after 2-day loss to dollar