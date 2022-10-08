FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels.

Announcing the loyalty programme, Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Asset Management, James Ilori, said, "We are delighted to offer our customers exclusive benefits and lifestyle experiences beyond maximising returns on their investment portfolios. They can now enjoy up to 30% discount on their flight travels, gym subscriptions, Spa treatments, hotel bookings, and supermarket purchases, among other concessions".

Ilori, who thanked FCMB Asset Management's exclusive clientele, said the firm would continue looking for new ways to enrich their lives while helping them build a financially secure future for themselves and their loved ones. He urged young, upwardly mobile professionals and entrepreneurs to take advantage of its investment products and benefits package to boost their financial well-being and living standards.

Remarkably, FCMB Asset Management has commenced a financial literacy campaign tagged #WiseUp to introduce investment products that safeguard the future while elevating lifestyles through meaningful benefits.

Established in 1997, FCMB Asset Management Limited offers portfolio management and investment advisory services to retail and institutional investors locally and internationally. The company, which is a member of FCMB Group Plc, is rated A- (long-term) by GCR Ratings and BBB+ (long-term) by Agusto & Co. It manages mutual funds, such as Legacy Money Market Fund, Legacy Equity Fund and Legacy USD Bond Fund.

The Fund Manager offers clients discretionary, non-discretionary and execution-only investment management services. FCMB Asset Management has consistently focused on delivering international standard investment management services that meet investors' capital protection, income generation, and capital growth objectives.

To participate in the FCMBAM loyalty program, visit https://fcmbassetmanagement.com/loyaltyprogram/. _----_