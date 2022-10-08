RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFCMB: FCMB Asset Management Limited has launched a loyalty programme to enhance the lifestyle of investors on its clientele list.

FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels.
FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels.

Read Also

Announcing the loyalty programme, Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Asset Management, James Ilori, said, "We are delighted to offer our customers exclusive benefits and lifestyle experiences beyond maximising returns on their investment portfolios. They can now enjoy up to 30% discount on their flight travels, gym subscriptions, Spa treatments, hotel bookings, and supermarket purchases, among other concessions".

Ilori, who thanked FCMB Asset Management's exclusive clientele, said the firm would continue looking for new ways to enrich their lives while helping them build a financially secure future for themselves and their loved ones. He urged young, upwardly mobile professionals and entrepreneurs to take advantage of its investment products and benefits package to boost their financial well-being and living standards.

Remarkably, FCMB Asset Management has commenced a financial literacy campaign tagged #WiseUp to introduce investment products that safeguard the future while elevating lifestyles through meaningful benefits.

Established in 1997, FCMB Asset Management Limited offers portfolio management and investment advisory services to retail and institutional investors locally and internationally. The company, which is a member of FCMB Group Plc, is rated A- (long-term) by GCR Ratings and BBB+ (long-term) by Agusto & Co. It manages mutual funds, such as Legacy Money Market Fund, Legacy Equity Fund and Legacy USD Bond Fund.

The Fund Manager offers clients discretionary, non-discretionary and execution-only investment management services. FCMB Asset Management has consistently focused on delivering international standard investment management services that meet investors' capital protection, income generation, and capital growth objectives.

To participate in the FCMBAM loyalty program, visit https://fcmbassetmanagement.com/loyaltyprogram/. _----_

#FeatureByFCMB

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels

FCMB Asset Management rewards loyalty and takes lifestyle discounts to new levels

The Nigerian finance minister lays out a budget plan of $2.3 trillion to defeat the infrastructure problem in the country

The Nigerian finance minister lays out a budget plan of $2.3 trillion to defeat the infrastructure problem in the country

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022

Insurance industry’s assets hit N2.3trn in second quarter of 2022

Stock market closes week positive, gains N50bn

Stock market closes week positive, gains N50bn

Nigerian president details how proposed N20.5 trillion budget for 2023 would be spent

Nigerian president details how proposed N20.5 trillion budget for 2023 would be spent

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

How to avoid Omo-onile troubles in Lagos

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

Elon Musk gets deadline to complete Twitter deal as court halts trial

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Finally, a card you can share with your dependants and still have total control!

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

Nigerian Banks

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022