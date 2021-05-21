Farmpower aims to change lives with its investment opportunities

Farmpower is fully invested in pig farming, operating a vast pig farm in Oke-Aro, providing nothing less than 5000 pigs daily for sale. There’s a massive demand for pork, with clients such as Shoprite, hotels, restaurants.

Farmpower makes all the necessary arrangements to keep its pig farming business running smoothly. The piglets are properly fed until they have met all requirements for the market. Veterinarians are on standby for standard treatment, with vaccinations carried out on a regular basis. The pig pens are kept clean and conducive for the piglets.

All the piglets under Farmpower are insured with Leadway Assurance, one of the most reliable insurance companies in Nigeria. The moment you invest with us, your investment fund is guaranteed. Sometime in 2020, there was an outbreak of swine flu, which apparently occurs every ten years, in Oke-Aro, causing a huge loss of pigs. The farm has been inoculated to prevent diseases, and in any case, investments are protected by insurance.

Farmpower is, without a doubt, the safest platform to invest your money. Secure your future now by investing in pig farming. With an investment of N250,000 (per slot), you stand to gain 40% ROI in 12 months: You receive 10% interest, paid to you every 3 months.

Rice farming is another lucrative business in this part of the world. As an organization that prides itself on taking Agriculture to an elevated level, Farmpower is a major stakeholder in rice farming business. We purchase rice in large quantities from local farmers, remove all stones before packaging in bags for sale in the market. Tap into a lifetime opportunity by investing N50,000 (per slot) to earn 60% ROI in 12 months: You receive 20% interest, which is paid to you every 3 months.

Investing with Farmpower is investing in a brighter future. Your future is in your hands.

For more information and inquiries,

visit: www.farmpowernigeria.com

Or contact:

Phone: 07039603992, 07039304269, 09081012746

Email: info@farmpowerng.com