RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Farmpower aims to change lives with its investment opportunities

Authors:

Pulse Mix

In Nigeria, only a few businesses can boast of profitability like Agricultural businesses. Take pig farming, for example. It is not capital intensive yet it is highly rewarding. Farmpower is passionate about changing lives with its mouth-watering investment opportunities.

Farmpower aims to change lives with its investment opportunities
Farmpower aims to change lives with its investment opportunities Pulse Nigeria

No matter the situation man finds himself in, he must feed. It’s basic human need. Agriculture is essential in all parts of the world. In Nigeria, Agriculture continues to be one of the booming industries.

Recommended articles

Farmpower is fully invested in pig farming, operating a vast pig farm in Oke-Aro, providing nothing less than 5000 pigs daily for sale. There’s a massive demand for pork, with clients such as Shoprite, hotels, restaurants.

Farmpower makes all the necessary arrangements to keep its pig farming business running smoothly. The piglets are properly fed until they have met all requirements for the market. Veterinarians are on standby for standard treatment, with vaccinations carried out on a regular basis. The pig pens are kept clean and conducive for the piglets.

All the piglets under Farmpower are insured with Leadway Assurance, one of the most reliable insurance companies in Nigeria. The moment you invest with us, your investment fund is guaranteed. Sometime in 2020, there was an outbreak of swine flu, which apparently occurs every ten years, in Oke-Aro, causing a huge loss of pigs. The farm has been inoculated to prevent diseases, and in any case, investments are protected by insurance.

Farmpower is, without a doubt, the safest platform to invest your money. Secure your future now by investing in pig farming. With an investment of N250,000 (per slot), you stand to gain 40% ROI in 12 months: You receive 10% interest, paid to you every 3 months.

Rice farming is another lucrative business in this part of the world. As an organization that prides itself on taking Agriculture to an elevated level, Farmpower is a major stakeholder in rice farming business. We purchase rice in large quantities from local farmers, remove all stones before packaging in bags for sale in the market. Tap into a lifetime opportunity by investing N50,000 (per slot) to earn 60% ROI in 12 months: You receive 20% interest, which is paid to you every 3 months.

Investing with Farmpower is investing in a brighter future. Your future is in your hands.

For more information and inquiries,

visit: www.farmpowernigeria.com

Or contact:

Phone: 07039603992, 07039304269, 09081012746

Email: info@farmpowerng.com

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

AGF Malami says Governors cannot ban open grazing in southern region

Taaooma and fiance Abula excitedly speak about their relationship on Pulse's Fun Facts

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Odion Ighalo scores in front of his mum who was watching him play live for the first time in his career

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with