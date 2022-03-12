RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Farmers lauds FG's ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreigners





The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), on Saturday applauded the Federal Government’s ban on direct purchase of farm produce by foreign nationals.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued in Damaturu by Alhaji Muhammed Magaji, the National Secretary of AFAN.

“AFAN appreciates this proactive step which is to boost food security, protect farmers and enhance agricultural activities in the country.

“AFAN is seeking an intervention by the Federal Government through the CBN and the Bank of Agriculture to provide members with harvest loans.

“This will enable farmers to harvest their crops without being compelled to sell to foreigners at ridiculously low prices because of scarcity of funds at the time of harvest,’’ he stated.

According to Magaji, the desire for harvest loans is borne out of the need to protect farmers from being short-charged and to compel foreign nationals to go through licensed local agents to conduct business.

He charged AFAN members to comply with the Federal Government’s directive by not selling their produce directly to foreign nationals.

