Fairfurt Nigeria launches its E-commerce and logistics platform.

The launch was well received and here are some highlights of contributions, speech and presentations heralded: Anthony Anyika, the President and CEO of Fairfurt Nigeria Limited has this to say: “FAIRFURT was built out on the passion for a customer first, customer centered and seamless e-commerce and logistics business service. Fairfurt Nigeria offers her customers a ‘next-level’ customer friendly experience, void of hassle, with top-quality products, fast and efficient delivery of good purchased and provides affordable prices.”

He further highlighted that at “Fairfurt, we don’t just want to exist, we want to exist for a purpose. We will thrive on hard work, excellence, honesty and credibility. From our vendors to our customers, we want to leave a trail of happiness & smiles whenever Fairfurt is mentioned. We don’t just want to be a marketplace, we want to be the market!”.

Today, the management of Fairfurt Nigeria are proud to say that it has achieved a global industry spectrum with its marketplace “www.fairfurt.com.ng.” Fairfurt Nigeria is a multi-faceted e-commerce platform bridging the gap between buyers and sellers, providing top level security. Embedded within its system is top-tier security parameters to ensure safety of customers information – from inception to delivery.

With high level payment security systems embedded, the buyer is ascertained of a no-fraud system within the Fairfurt Marketplace. Also adapted is a free-delivery system to selected locations and a seamless return Policy which ensures that the customer is duly protected.

Fairfurt Nigeria has a robust logistics and compliance team which ensures that good shipped to customers are exact as product placed on the website. Fairfurt is positive of its customer first mentality which it also hopes will be a driver in improving the Nigerian economic sphere by helping businesses sell-out their products via its Marketplace, thereby creating increased income which will help cushion the economic stance of the country while improving the economy likewise.

Other management and guest speakers present for the launch are: Peter Ogbumuor (Head of Operations, Quality & Compliance), Cyril Onyia (Head of Strategy & Business Development). Guest Speakers are: Chidi Ileka (Head of SME Banking – Union Bank Bank PLC), Peter Umekwe (CEO Skyplus Logistics), Rev Fr. Joe Ben Onyia ESQ / Mrs Funmilayo Iyanda ESQ (Ivo Kermartin Associates), Ikenna Prince Nwankwo (Financial Consultant).

About Fairfurt Nigeria Limited

Fairfurt Nigeria is an online marketplace created to increase customer trust in e-commerce in Nigeria. Fairfurt has its operations up and running as a secured marketplace and logistics delivery business across Nigeria. Fairfurt Nigeria is changing the landscape of Electronic Commerce whilst providing top-level customer service delivery, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria with innovative, affordable and quality goods for customers’ satisfaction. To learn more about Fairfurt Nigeria, visit: – www.fairfurt.com.ng . For further inquiry into purchase and vendor or customer support, please call us right away on – 08086378143 or email us at admin@fairfurt.com.ng