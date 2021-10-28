RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Authors:

bayo wahab

Zuckerberg announced the new name after unveiling plans to build a “metaverse".

Mark-Zuckerberg changes company name from Facebook to Meta (Variety)
Mark-Zuckerberg changes company name from Facebook to Meta (Variety)

Facebook has changed its corporate name to Meta.

Recommended articles

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The company said its new name would better “encompass” what it does now as it broadens its reach beyond social media.

Zuckerberg announced the new name after unveiling plans to build a “metaverse” — an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets.

“We believe the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet. We’ll be able to feel present — like we’re right there with people no matter how far apart we actually are,” he said.

He added that the existing brand could not “possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future”, and needed to change.

“Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards.

“We’re now looking at and reporting on our business as two different segments, one for our family of apps, and one for our work on future platforms.

“And as part of this, it is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do to reflect who we are and what we hope to build.

“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta.”

The change, however, does not apply to the company’s individual platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, only the parent company that owns them.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

3 important reasons why the withdrawal method is not enough

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Make-up sex: Here is why you should have it after a fight

Make-up sex: Here is why you should have it after a fight

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

Trending

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday (Pavestones Legal)

Buhari eyes $29 billion injection with e-Naira launch

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of eNaira [Presidency]