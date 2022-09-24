RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), has shared N673.137 billion to the three tiers of government as federation allocation for August.

FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August.
FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August.

Recommended articles

The Federal Government received N259.641 billion, the states received N222.949 billion, and the Local Government Councils got N164.247 billion.

The N673.137 billion was inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and an Augmentation of Non Oil Excess Revenue.

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the Gross Revenue available from the VAT for August was N215.266 billion.

The amount was an increase distributed in the preceding month.

“The distribution is as follows: Federal Government got N32.290 billion, the States received N107.633 billion, Local Government Councils got N75.343 billion."

The communique said the Gross Statutory Revenue of N437.871 billion distributed was lower than the sum received in the previous month.

This is from which the Federal Government was allocated the sum of N216.815 billion, states got N109.972 billion, LGCs got N84.783 billion, and Oil Derivation (13 per cent mineral revenue) got N26.301 billion.

“Also, the N20 billion Augmentation of Non Oil Excess Revenue now converted to distributable revenue was shared to the three tiers of government as follows; the Federal Government received N10.536 billion, states got N5.344 billion, LGCs received N4.120 billion.”

The communiqué further said that VAT, Import and Excise Duties recorded significant increases, while Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties decreased considerably.

It was further disclosed that total revenue distributable for the current month of August was drawn from Statutory Revenue of N437.871 billion, and VAT of N215.266 billion.

The revenue was also drawn from N20 billion Augmentation of Non Oil Excess Revenue which brought the total distributable for the month to N673.137 billion.

However, the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA), as at Sept. 23 stands at 470,599.54 million dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August

FAAC: FG, states, LGCs share N673.137bn for August

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar

Naira gains marginally, exchanges at 436.33 to dollar

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

NGX remains bearish, indices down by 0.33%

NGX remains bearish, indices down by 0.33%

U.S. announces project to improve cocoa value chain in Nigeria

U.S. announces project to improve cocoa value chain in Nigeria

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

5 most interesting quotes from African leaders on insecurity at the UN general assembly

5 most interesting quotes from African leaders on insecurity at the UN general assembly

NEITI tackles oil firms over N1.07 trillion tax revenue owed FG

NEITI tackles oil firms over N1.07 trillion tax revenue owed FG

Top 10 African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most developed travel and tourism sectors in 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best education system (in 2022)

Top 10 countries with the best education system in Africa

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, President Samia Suluhu and other African leaders aboard a bus heading to Buckingham Palace to attend state reception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II (1)

List of African leaders who are expected to be present and absent from the Queen’s funeral

African Teech Hub

Kenya is experiencing a massive tech brain drain within its own borders

Queen Elizabeth dancing with Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana 1961

Top 5 intimate moments Queen Elizabeth II shared with Africa