The grant is sponsored by the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF), in partnership with NYSC and implemented by SAEDConnect.

The goal of the grant is to make agribusiness attractive, reduce youth unemployment, and drive youth engagement in agriculture.

Interested applicants are required to develop creative agribusiness proposals and submit them by responding to an online expression of interest. Ten(10) shortlisted finalists will pitch their business to an expert panel of judges and the best three candidates will be selected and awarded cash grants to establish their agricultural enterprises.

F4F: Nigerian graduates can now apply for Farmers for the Future Grant

In addition to the cash prize, the scheme will provide the winners with technical support in capacity building programs, links to financial institutions and investors for follow-on financing and/or credit facilities, mentorship by seasoned entrepreneurs and agric experts, and support with business registration & other legal & regulatory requirements.

The first Cohort of the program held in 2019 and produced three beneficiaries who were awarded grants worth 5million naira, 1.5million naira, and 1million naira respectively.

The 2nd cohort, which opened for application on 28th February 2020 and closes 14th March is targeted towards batch A NYSC corps members only of year 2020.

