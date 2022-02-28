RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Exquisite furniture company, Lifemate crashes price in hot-sale, pre-sale promo

Exquisite and largest furniture company in Nigeria, Lifemate Furniture has announced hot-sale and pre-sale promo for 2022 with massive discounts on select items.

The discounted offers were unveiled at a press conference on Saturday to announce the company’s 2022 business strategy.

For hot sale promo, select home, office, sanitary ware, kitchen, and outdoor furniture items have been massively discounted and offered at the lowest price nationwide.

To assure customers of the best price, Lifemate Furniture says that If any customer finds the price cheaper elsewhere, the customer will get ten times the price difference refunded.

Yemi Akindele, Media Manager, Lifemate Furniture said, “we have some products that are the cheapest in Nigeria today. Cheapest because we have done our survey and we are sure that we have it cheaper than our competitors in the Nigerian market. And cheaper because we source our materials locally and produce on a large scale. This gives us the competitive advantage to offer our products in superior high quality and more affordable rate.”

For Pre-sale orders, customers can pay now and pick later at a discounted rate. Customers will enjoy up to 15% discount when they buy in advance.

Amaka Chiemena, Showroom Manager, Lekki branch, explained that the pre-sale discount is geared towards better customer satisfaction. “For instance, if you are building or renovating a building, and it has not gotten to the interior stage yet, you can come into our showroom, select your choice items based on product style, colour, size, and decoration plan. Then pay for these items and come back to pick them up when you are ready to install them. This helps us to tailor production to our customers' needs. It helps customers not to put themselves under pressure to meet their building and furniture needs.

“There is 5% discount for a delivery period of 20 to 30 days, 9% discount for 45 to 60days, and 15% discount for 90days delivery period, among others. Goods are delivered and installed free of charge during this promo period.”

About Lifemate:

Lifemate is the largest furniture company founded in 2022. Lifemate sources raw materials and produces locally. Owing to its largescale production done locally, the cost of importation is limited, ensuring that the low cost of production translates to affordability for customers.

Lifemate Furniture’s offerings cover a multiple series and one thousand categories of products which include: home furniture, office furniture, hotel furniture, outdoor furniture, kitchen cabinet and wardrobe, sanitary ware, massage chairs, building materials, and massage chairs, among others.

