RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Excitement for creators as FG concludes deal to launch IP marketplace

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

With the newly-secured agreement with Developing Africa Group (DAG), Nigerian photographers, actors, and other creators, can now sell their registered Intellectual Property (IP) for royalties and proceeds.

Excitement for creators as FG concludes deal to launch IP
Excitement for creators as FG concludes deal to launch IP

Nigerian creators may finally be getting everything they deserve, as the Federal Government (FG) concluded a three-year exclusive Intellectual Property Right (IPR) with Developing Africa Group (DAG), a United Kingdom (UK)-based commercialization group.

Recommended articles

This agreement would see Nigeria develop her official platform (like an e-Commerce) for people to upload any form of IP rights; sell or exchange them abroad, while collecting the royalties and proceeds on their digital wallets.

This writer understands that the newly-signed agreement covers trademarks, patents and all forms of copyrights such as songs, lyrics, videos, shows, lectures, podcasts and all forms of streamable content, created and registered within the country.

According to DAG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ben Oguntala, the IP platform would be built on the Algorand Blockchain which “provides the performance, scalability, security, and functionality required to implement such a large-scale project but is also environment-friendly.”

DAG, Oguntala said, also selected Koibanx, an Argentina-based software company, as the tokenisation and payments engine for the platform.

This development emerged two weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its long-awaited Digital Asset regulation that is meant to guide how digital assets such as cryptocurrencies are regulated in the country.

SEC published the new rules as part of its efforts to oversee how digital assets, such as Bitcoins and NFTs are managed and traded.

Titled “New Rules on Issuance, Offering Platforms, and Custody of Digital Assets”, the document covers five major items ranging from issuance of digital assets to rules that govern digital asset exchanges in the country.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Travel & Tourism: Here are the top 10 most developed countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

Travel & Tourism: Here are the top 10 most developed countries in Sub-Saharan Africa

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Trending

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

6 African countries with the highest unemployment rates

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis