Excitement for creators as FG concludes deal to launch IP marketplace

This agreement would see Nigeria develop her official platform (like an e-Commerce) for people to upload any form of IP rights; sell or exchange them abroad, while collecting the royalties and proceeds on their digital wallets.

This writer understands that the newly-signed agreement covers trademarks, patents and all forms of copyrights such as songs, lyrics, videos, shows, lectures, podcasts and all forms of streamable content, created and registered within the country.

According to DAG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ben Oguntala, the IP platform would be built on the Algorand Blockchain which “provides the performance, scalability, security, and functionality required to implement such a large-scale project but is also environment-friendly.”

DAG, Oguntala said, also selected Koibanx, an Argentina-based software company, as the tokenisation and payments engine for the platform.

This development emerged two weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its long-awaited Digital Asset regulation that is meant to guide how digital assets such as cryptocurrencies are regulated in the country.

SEC published the new rules as part of its efforts to oversee how digital assets, such as Bitcoins and NFTs are managed and traded.