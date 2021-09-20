Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights to Enugu on October 1

The airline suspended flights to Enugu two years ago.

The airline’s General Manager, Shimeles Arage, who confirmed the proposed resumption in a statement issued in Lagos, said that every week, there would be a flight on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with B787 Dreamliner.

“Oct. 1 is Nigeria’s Independence Day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines' good relations with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960,” he said.

Arage recalled that Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019, when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport in order to refurbish the runway.

He said before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, Ethiopian Airlines was the only international airline flying to Enugu.