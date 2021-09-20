RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights to Enugu on October 1

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The airline stopped flights to Enugu in 2019.

Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it would resume flights to Enugu, southeastern Nigeria, on October 1--a date that commemorates Nigeria's Independence in 1960.

Recommended articles

The airline suspended flights to Enugu two years ago.

The airline’s General Manager, Shimeles Arage, who confirmed the proposed resumption in a statement issued in Lagos, said that every week, there would be a flight on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with B787 Dreamliner.

“Oct. 1 is Nigeria’s Independence Day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines' good relations with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960,” he said.

Arage recalled that Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019, when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport in order to refurbish the runway.

He said before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, Ethiopian Airlines was the only international airline flying to Enugu.

The Enugu airport was officially re-opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to international flights in August 2021.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ethiopian Airlines will resume flights to Enugu on October 1

'We will track you,' CBN Governor Emefiele accuses AbokiFX founder of damaging Naira's value

'It's a game of innovation,' Patricia Technologies CEO Agbodje says

Unlimint: Providing unlimited payment solutions to African businesses

Naira dips further at parallel market

Eco Online Global Services launches new trading app 'Eco Trader'

Indulge like never before in the Cold Stone September 30-day online deals!!!

Meet the Glover team on a mission to improving the giftcard culture of Africans

Inflation rate drops for 5th straight month

Trending

'We will track you,' CBN Governor Emefiele accuses AbokiFX founder of damaging Naira's value

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Reuters]

Naira dips further at parallel market

Naira notes on display [Guardian]

'It's a game of innovation,' Patricia Technologies CEO Agbodje says

'It's a game of innovation,' Patricia Technologies CEO Agbodje

How to invest in cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency by value