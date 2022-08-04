Etex showcased its products at the Abuja International Housing Show, launched new app

The showcase took place from the 25th to 28th of July 2022 at the Abuja International Conference Centre which saw prominent and high profile local and international individuals, who are stakeholders and enthusiastic about the building sector turn out in numbers.

Speaking on Etex’s involvement at the Abuja International Housing Show, the Managing Director, Etex Nigeria, Denis Simonin expressed his delight,

“We are very excited to have been present at the Abuja International Housing Show this year. It was an opportunity to interact with our existing consumers and also reach new prospects. The Etex brand is all about delivering quality building solutions to its consumers and we pride ourselves on being the leading firm delivering such service in Nigeria.

The app launch is an important step for us at Etex Nigeria. We are innovative and at the forefront of technological advancements in this space and always looking for ways to connect better with our customers as we attend to their building needs,” he continued.

Over the years, Etex has set itself apart from its competitors by looking at the needs of their customers and meeting the needs of the market. Each of their products pass through different levels of quality tests ranging from aesthetic, resistance and strength. They ensure to deliver products that are highly resistant and the highest quality attainable anywhere worldwide.

Through the course of the showcase at the Abuja International Housing Show, Etex Nigeria displayed their various products such as Litespan, SoloXtra, KalsiCeil, KalsiKraft and Siniat Plasterboard & Plaster of Paris (POP). Existing and prospective customers could interact with these products first hand and appreciate the quality and aesthetics of their products.

The Nigerite Emenite app will be Nigeria’s first building solutions platform which is safe and user-friendly. The app also features a directory of distributors and artisans across Nigeria. It is an all inclusive one-stop shop to get your building needs solved.

The Nigerite Emenite App can be downloaded on Play Store and Apple Store for IOS users.

For more information, visit www.emenitelimited.com or www.nigeritelimited.com and connect with us @nigerite on Facebook Instagram and Twitter; @emenitelimited on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

