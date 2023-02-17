Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn .

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Nigerian Breweries., Veritas Kapital, amongst others.

Also, NGX All-Share Index went up by 12.54 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 25,520.20 points from N54,507.66 recorded the previous day.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 6.38 per cent.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

Courteville Business Solutions topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding 9.62 per cent to close at 47k per share.

Computer Warehouse Group followed with a loss of 8.99 per cent to close at 81k, while NGX Group shed 6.69 per cent to close at N26.50, per share.

Fidelity Bank dipped 4.65 per cent to close at 41k, while Transcorp lost 3.27 per cent to close at N5.03 per share.

On the other hand, Tripple Gee led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 9.70 per cent to close at N1.81 per share.

Japaul Gold & Ventures followed with 7.14 per cent to close at 30k, while RTBricoe gained 7.14 per cent to close at 30k per share.

Living Trust Insurance gained 6.90 per cent to close at N2.17, while Veritas Kapital added five per cent to close at 21k per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 17.28 per cent.