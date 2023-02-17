ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trading activities on The Nigerian Exchange (NGX), on Thursday, closed on mixed performances with a bullish tilt as the market capitalisation appreciated further by N8 billion.

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn .
Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn .
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Nigerian Breweries., Veritas Kapital, amongst others.

Also, NGX All-Share Index went up by 12.54 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 25,520.20 points from N54,507.66 recorded the previous day.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 6.38 per cent.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

Courteville Business Solutions topped the losers’ chart in percentage terms, shedding 9.62 per cent to close at 47k per share.

Computer Warehouse Group followed with a loss of 8.99 per cent to close at 81k, while NGX Group shed 6.69 per cent to close at N26.50, per share.

Fidelity Bank dipped 4.65 per cent to close at 41k, while Transcorp lost 3.27 per cent to close at N5.03 per share.

On the other hand, Tripple Gee led the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 9.70 per cent to close at N1.81 per share.

Japaul Gold & Ventures followed with 7.14 per cent to close at 30k, while RTBricoe gained 7.14 per cent to close at 30k per share.

Living Trust Insurance gained 6.90 per cent to close at N2.17, while Veritas Kapital added five per cent to close at 21k per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 17.28 per cent.

A total of 125.86 million shares valued at N3.60 billion were exchanged in 2,670 deals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn

Naira drops by 0.11% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira drops by 0.11% at Investors, Exporters window

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa’s leading car dealer

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Forbes Wealthiest People in Africa 2023 Cover

Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Discovering Africa: The top 10 largest countries by area

Dangote-Oil-Refinery-Company

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Dangote Sinotruck Factory

High expectations for Dangote Sinotruck as the company boasts a production capacity of 10,000 units per year