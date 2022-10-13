RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian equity market on Thursday posted negative results due to profit taking in some Tier-One banking stocks by investors.

Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking.
Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking.

Read Also

Also, market capitalisation depreciated by N4 billion from N25.889 trillion on Wednesday to N25.885 at the close of trade.

The key drivers of the weak performance were stocks of Zenith Bank, Access Holding and United Bank for Africa(UBA).

The market breath, however, ended positive with 13 gainers against 10 losers.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 86.54 billion shares exchanged in 3,264 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Honeywell Flour Mill topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.79 per cent to close N2.13 per share.

Neimeth International Pharma followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N1.38, while Fidson grew by 7.88 per cent to close at N9.17 per share.

Also, Chams appreciated by 7.69 cent to close 28k, while Livestock Feeds added 6.8 per cent to close at N1.10 per share.

On the flip side, UACN led the losers with a drop of 9.76 per cent to close at N9.25 per share while Geregu Power shed 9.02 per cent to close at N110 per share.

LASACO shed 6.67 per cent to close at 84k kobo per share.

Conerstone Insurance and Champion Breweries dropped by 5.45 per cent and 3.33 per cent each to close at 52k and N3.48 per share, respectively.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote refinery at 97% completion – NMDPRA

Dangote refinery at 97% completion – NMDPRA

Nigeria not planning to restructure debt - DMO counters Bloomberg

Nigeria not planning to restructure debt - DMO counters Bloomberg

Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking

Equity market declines by N4bn on profit taking

Naira depreciates again, exchanges at 441.83 to dollar

Naira depreciates again, exchanges at 441.83 to dollar

Firm to establish Africa’s largest farmers’ market in Nigeria

Firm to establish Africa’s largest farmers’ market in Nigeria

Is China’s fine on Kenya a productive way of dealing with the country’s loan default?

Is China’s fine on Kenya a productive way of dealing with the country’s loan default?

Here are the African countries with the most developed financial markets in 2022

Here are the African countries with the most developed financial markets in 2022

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa

7 most expensive diamonds to come from Africa

Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS

Private sector gets over N62.28trn credit in Q1 2021 — NBS

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

African Airlines

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Bolt car 4

My Experience as the Largest Fleet Owner in Lagos on Bolt – Olaniran Oni

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

AfCFTA-presidents

8 African countries shaking off European influence by trading under African regulations