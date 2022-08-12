RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Equity market closes bearish, drops 0.7%

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The equity market closed on a negative note on Friday due to sell pressure on some highly capitalised stocks.

Equity market closes bearish, drops 0.7%. [Businessday]
Equity market closes bearish, drops 0.7%. [Businessday]

Specifically, the sell pressure was on stocks of BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Flour Mill, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and Access Bank Holdings, amongst others.

Accordingly, the All-Share Index declined by 350.53 points, representing a decrease of 0.7 per cent to close at 49,664.07 from 50,014.6 posted the previous day.

Market breath was negative with 19 gainers and 24 losers.

BUA Foods led the gainers with 10 per cent share price appreciation closing at N59.95 per share.

NEM Insurance Company gained 9.98 per cent to close at N4.41 per share, while Courteville Business Solutions rose by 9.8 per cent to close at 56k.

Also, Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 9.48 per cent to close at N1.27 and Multiverse Mining and Exploration went up by 8.44 per cent to close at N2.44 per share.

On the losing side, BUA Cement came depreciated by 9.95 per cent to close at N52.95 per share.

Chams as the next fell by 9.68 per cent to close at 28k per share, while Cutix declined by 8.89 per cent to close at N2.05 per share.

Ellah Lakes was down by 6.98 per cent to close at N4 per share and Unity Bank depreciated by 6.52 per cent to close at 43k per share.

The total volume traded increased to 750.29 million units valued at N2.26 billion exchanged in 4,076 deals.

This was against a total of 266.12 million shares worth N2.26 billion achieved in 4,034 deals on Thursday.

Capital Hotel traded the highest share volume of 478.20 million shares worth N3.35 billion.

E-Tranzact followed, trading 77.57 million shares valued at N176.86 million.

Wapic Insurance sold 37.08 million shares worth N14.94 million, while First Bank Nigeria Holdings Holdings (FBNH) sold 30.53 million shares at N333.24 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 13.2 million shares valued at N92.68 million

Analysts at Vetiva Securities Ltd. said that “Market closed the week down as declines in large cap names dragged the All-Share index down.

“We expect the market to pick up from Friday’s close amid slight recoveries by some of the week’s losers,” the analysts said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bitcoin trade in Nigeria hits $1.16 billion despite CBN ban

Bitcoin trade in Nigeria hits $1.16 billion despite CBN ban

Naira exchanges N429.62 to dollar at Investors, Exporters window

Naira exchanges N429.62 to dollar at Investors, Exporters window

Equity market closes bearish, drops 0.7%

Equity market closes bearish, drops 0.7%

35,000 MT of petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA

35,000 MT of petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA

NNPC, contractors renew production sharing agreements

NNPC, contractors renew production sharing agreements

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

Binatone introduces lithium – ion rechargeable fans with mosquito repellant

Eko Hotels and Wakanow have partnered towards the Tropical Christmas Wonderland for 2022

Eko Hotels and Wakanow have partnered towards the Tropical Christmas Wonderland for 2022

Leadway media dash for small businesses

Leadway media dash for small businesses

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

TECNO bringing forth magic in collaboration with ABG Tiwa Savage

Trending

NITDA

NITDA opens registration portal to train 1 million app developers

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar. (NNN)

Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12 to dollar

Naira and Dollars

Naira gains against dollar by 0.52% , exchanging at N428.75

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

Approving $2.5bn for Badagry seaport shows Buhari’s belief in diversifying economy -BMO