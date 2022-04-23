Equities market remains bullish as investors gain N127.11bn.

The primary drivers of the performance of the market were stocks such as Oando, WAPCO, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and ACCESSCORP.

The market breadth closed positive as 36 stocks advanced against 18 stocks that declined.

The share prices of Oando gained 9.94 per cent to top the gainers’ list to close at N5.86 per share, while Eterna appreciated by 9.92 per cent to close at N6.65per share.

Meyer gained by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.33 per share. WAPCO and Ikeja Hotel inched by 9.89 per cent and 9.30 per cent to close at N25.55 and N1.41 per share respectively.

Conversely, ACADEMY declined by 10 per cent to lead the losers’ chart, closing at N1.17 per share.

RTBriscoe followed by 8.62 per cent to close at 53k per share. Royal Exchange Assurance dropped by 4.95 per cent to close at 96k, while Caverton shed 4.07 per cent to close at 1.18 per share.

Sovereign Insurance fell by 4.40 per cent to close at 24k per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded depreciated by 39.89 per cent with an exchange of 342.14 million shares compared with 244.69 million shares in 4,859 deals recorded on Thursday.

Also the total value of trading stood at N3.86 billion in contrast with N3.15 billion the previous day. This represents 22.35 per cent increase.

Also, Fidelity Bank led the volume chart for the day as it traded 47.24 million shares worth N186.99 million. Sovereign Insurance followed with 44.06 million shares worth N10.54 million.

Zenith Bank sold 39.9 million shares valued at N990.33 million, while Transcorp accounted for 24.18 million shares worth N24.53 million.

ACCESSCORP sold 21.66 million shares valued at N212.29 million.