RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Equities market remains bullish as investors gain N127.11bn

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All-Share Index picked up from Thursday’s 48,223.86 points, rising by 0.49 per cent to close at 48,459.65 points on Friday.

Equities market remains bullish as investors gain N127.11bn.
Equities market remains bullish as investors gain N127.11bn.

Similarly, the market capitalisation recorded N127.11 billion increase, 0.49 per cent, to close at N26.125 trillion from N25.997 trillion on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The primary drivers of the performance of the market were stocks such as Oando, WAPCO, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank and ACCESSCORP.

The market breadth closed positive as 36 stocks advanced against 18 stocks that declined.

The share prices of Oando gained 9.94 per cent to top the gainers’ list to close at N5.86 per share, while Eterna appreciated by 9.92 per cent to close at N6.65per share.

Meyer gained by 9.91 per cent to close at N2.33 per share. WAPCO and Ikeja Hotel inched by 9.89 per cent and 9.30 per cent to close at N25.55 and N1.41 per share respectively.

Conversely, ACADEMY declined by 10 per cent to lead the losers’ chart, closing at N1.17 per share.

RTBriscoe followed by 8.62 per cent to close at 53k per share. Royal Exchange Assurance dropped by 4.95 per cent to close at 96k, while Caverton shed 4.07 per cent to close at 1.18 per share.

Sovereign Insurance fell by 4.40 per cent to close at 24k per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded depreciated by 39.89 per cent with an exchange of 342.14 million shares compared with 244.69 million shares in 4,859 deals recorded on Thursday.

Also the total value of trading stood at N3.86 billion in contrast with N3.15 billion the previous day. This represents 22.35 per cent increase.

Also, Fidelity Bank led the volume chart for the day as it traded 47.24 million shares worth N186.99 million. Sovereign Insurance followed with 44.06 million shares worth N10.54 million.

Zenith Bank sold 39.9 million shares valued at N990.33 million, while Transcorp accounted for 24.18 million shares worth N24.53 million.

ACCESSCORP sold 21.66 million shares valued at N212.29 million.

Also, Zenith Bank led the value chart in deals worth N990.33 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

ReelDeel2022: Best and worst dressed celebrity wedding guests

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 hottest countries in Africa in 2022

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

Here are the Top 10 most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

Trending

9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread, according to available stats

9 African countries with the most expensive prices of bread

20 African countries with the best electricity access, based on available stats

20 African countries with the best electricity access

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

8 most expensive African countries to live in due to high inflation rates

African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2022