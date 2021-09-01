Enters Otis Ojeikhoa, MARKETING EDGE’s Outstanding Experiential Marketing Personality of the Decade

According to the award-winning, industry regarded and highly authoritative magazine which doubles as the organizer of the world-class event, the Awards Board zeroed in on the man of the moment after a thorough scanning of the experiential marketing sub-sector with particular reference to the individual professionals cum entrepreneurs that made the sub-sector tick.

In the words of the Board, Otis Ojeikhoa “stood shoulder higher than his peers in the contest for the category”.

Responding to the award, the Brands Optimal boss disclosed that it was, indeed, both humbling and thrilling, adding that “anyone in his shoes and in such limelight could not but be surprised that what one has been doing in one’s little corner over such a long period of time (ten long years) was been taken note of by such industry ombudsman as MARKETING EDGE which the entire industry and the larger Marketing Communications ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond knows and respects for its larger than life stature and its unassailable credibility across board”.

Otis then dedicated the award to his agency’s clients which cut across virtually all sectors of the Nigerian economy; and entire staff of his agency for their professionalism and commitment.

He assured that the MARKETING EDGE award could only inspire him and his team to not rest on their oars; but continue to break new grounds and expand the frontiers of the experiential marketing in Nigeria, Africa and the globe.