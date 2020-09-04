Recognising the impact of the pandemic, this initiative provides consumers and merchants with smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will not only protect them online but also drive sustainability, business survival and recovery in the e-payments ecosystem.

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

Through the campaign, consumers also get to enjoy unique benefits such as zero transfer fees and surcharges at point of sales, points earned using the Standard Chartered 360 rewards program - all with the convenience and security of Visa debit cards, QR payments or transactions done using the Standard Chartered Digital Banking mobile app.

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

These benefits are available to consumers for e-commerce transactions such as online grocery shopping, entertainment and lifestyle needs, essentials and treats, including e-learning subscriptions.

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

To get started, simply pay online with your Standard Chartered Visa Debit card with zero transaction fees! New customers can also enjoy these benefits by easily opening an account via the Standard Chartered Digital banking mobile app by providing your BVN details and uploading a selfie!

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

You can also request for a Visa Debit card through the app and have it delivered to your doorstep for FREE.

Be Safe. Be Smart.

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote E-commerce payments in Nigeria

This is a featured post.