ENGIE Energy Access empowers over 200,000 Nigerians with clean energy

“I am thrilled by the excellent results that we have achieved since we began operations in Nigeria. In just over two years we have directly impacted the quality of life of over 200,000 Nigerians with our clean energy and we have also created hundreds of employment opportunities for our sales agents,” he said.

“What’s most impressive is that our journey is only just beginning as we have just started to reap the rewards of our synergies between our Solar Home Systems and Minigrids businesses. As we continue to scale, we will benefit from our increased operational efficiencies and will be able to pass on more cost savings to our customers as affordability and customer service are central to our business strategy.”

ENGIE Energy Access has operations in 11 states throughout the country (Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Ondo and Niger), and aims to remain the leading clean energy company, serving millions of customers across Nigeria by 2025.

Cardoso explained that ENGIE Energy Access has a special interest in Nigeria’s energy market.

“We intend to contribute our quota in improving Nigeria’s energy statistics with our signature delivery of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to our customers in the country,” he said.

“We also recognize the need to continuously widen our approach in order to offer our customers an even more compelling value proposition. This is why we are focused on delivering productive use products and appliances that can also increase the earning potential of our customers.”

He thanked sales agents for their contribution towards achieving the company’s objectives and encourage them to keep going.

In her own remarks, Janet Mpamugo, the acting State Manager of ENGIE Energy Access, Niger State, where the 40,000th customer milestone was reached, described the feat as exciting.

“For me, the journey that led to this milestone has not been easy as there were times it looked like it was not possible but we pushed and pushed and surmounted our challenges,” she said. “I am excited that we made it to this milestone and I am hopeful for bigger milestones in the future.”

Bashir Saliu Bolu, an agent in Lambatta, Niger State, who made the 40,000th sale, said his work with ENGIE Energy Access is very rewarding. “I thank my stars for enlisting to ENGIE Energy Access dealership services,” he said. “The revenue from the business has uplifted me and my family, and my customers are also happy with our products.”

Ifeanyi Ndukwe, the Okota-based dealer who made the 40,001st sale, said that he has seen an increased patronage from small business owners in the last six months. He said: “Owners of boutiques, restaurants, bars and barbers’ shops are beginning to patronize us because with our products, they experience more power stability and a significant reduction in their power costs.”

About ENGIE Energy Access

ENGIE Energy Access is one of the leading Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) and mini-grids solutions provider in Africa, with a mission to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions and life-changing services with exceptional customer experience.

The company is a result of the integration of Fenix International, ENGIE Mobisol and ENGIE PowerCorner; and develops innovative, off-grid solar solutions for homes, public services, and businesses, enabling customers and distribution partners access to clean, affordable energy.

The PAYGo solar home systems are financed through affordable instalments from $0.19 per day and the mini-grids foster economic development by enabling electrical productive use and triggering business opportunities for entrepreneurs in rural communities.

With over 1,700 employees, operations in nine countries across Africa (Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), over 1.3 million customers and more than 6.5 million lives impacted so far, ENGIE Energy Access aims at remaining the leading clean energy company, serving millions of customers across Africa by 2025.

